Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Deputy President-elect, Rigathi Gachagua, whose victory may be annulled by the apex court, announced that he is the next kingpin in Mt. Kenya after President Uhuru Kenyatta whose retirement is now dependent on the Supreme Court verdict on Raila Odinga’s petition challenging William Ruto’s controversial victory.

Speaking in Rongai, Nakuru County yesterday while campaigning for the UDA candidate in the upcoming Parliamentary election, Rigathi noted that there won’t be a vacuum left in Mt Kenya when Uhuru hands over power.

“People asked who will fight for Mt Kenya when Uhuru retires. I want to assure you that I am here, I will fight for the people,” he emphasized.

Gachagua added that he will duly guide the people of the region alongside President-elect William Ruto.

He also assured the Mt. Kenya region that Ruto’s government will ensure Uhuru proceeds to retirement in peace and his needs catered for as enshrined in the Constitution.

“According to the Constitution, he will receive funding, cars and staff to work for him as part of his retirement package,” Gachagua explained.

In his speech in Rongai, he reiterated that those inside Uhuru’s circle lied to him about the popularity of Azimio La Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga in Central Kenya.

“I had told Uhuru Kenyatta that it would be difficult to sell Raila Odinga in Mt Kenya. I told him the truth and he did not like it,” he added.

According to Rigathi, the president is now aware of who his true friends are following the outcome of the August 9th General Election.

He also took a shot at Raila’s running mate Martha Karua for delivering underwhelming votes for BABA at her polling station.

Raila garnered 311 votes (25.2 per cent) against Ruto’s 911 votes (74 per cent) of the ballots cast at Kaua’s Mugumo Primary School polling station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.