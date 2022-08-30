Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – There was drama at the Supreme Court today as Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s petition seeking to overturn President-elect William Ruto’s victory got underway.

This is after Judge Smokin Wanjala reprimanded Ruto’s lawyer, Fred Ngatia, during the pre-conference.

Wanjala interrupted the proceeding to ask the senior counsel to handle himself with decorum before the 7-judge bench or else…

The commotion came about while Chief Justice Martha Koome was addressing another lawyer regarding affidavits filed by Odinga’s team. Ngatia was caught whispering in court and was accused of disrupting the session.

“Mr. Ngatia, as senior counsel, you ought to know how to conduct yourself,” Wanjala called him out.

Ngatia, however, apologized noting that he was consulting another senior counsel and wasn’t intentionally interrupting the CJ.

“May I apologise to my Lord, Supreme Court judge, and thank you for reminding me yet again. I am sorry. The whisper was not meant for the court but to learned Counsel,” he added.

The interruption came shortly after Ngatia questioned the Martha Koome-led bench on its decision to limit the DP’s defence team to only four.

