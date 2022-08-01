Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 1, 2022 – Former Nairobi County governor, Mike Sonko, has urged Kenyans to ignore numerous opinion polls being announced in the country, claiming they are all fake.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Sonko said TIFA and Infotrak polls are all fake polls sponsored by the government to show that Azimio–One Kenya Alliance candidate, Raila Odinga is leading.

Sonko, who joined Kenya Kwanza Alliance on Saturday, said the truth of the matter is that Ruto is the fifth President of Kenya.

The former governor supported his statement by saying when he was in Azimio, he was privy to National Intelligence Service (NIS) poll that showed Ruto leading with a huge margin.

“I have been inside the system, the polls they are putting on the newspapers are fake. According to NIS, the next president is William Ruto,” Sonko said.

Sonko added that the current NIS poll shows Ruto leading with 61 percent and Raila Odinga coming second with 37 percent.

Here is a screenshot of what Sonko posted on his Twitter page.

