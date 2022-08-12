Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 12, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna, has termed Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, as a cruel man for punishing Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

In a tweet on Friday, Miguna who is in exile in Canada said Chebukati is persecuting Raila Odinga for refusing to declare Deputy President William Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya.

Miguna said every person in the world, including in Antarctica, knows that Ruto is the fifth president, according to the latest figures from the IEBC portal.

“Mr. @WChebukati is a cruel man. Why kill conman @RailaOdinga with anxiety when everyone – even in Antarctica – knows that he has been slaughtered in this election by @WilliamsRuto? Hurry up. Stop torturing the con man and his drunkard fake brother at @StateHouseKenya. It’s over!,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page

The Kenyan DAILY POST.