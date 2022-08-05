Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 5, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has revealed what President Uhuru Kenyatta will do if Azimio One Kenya Alliance candidate, Raila Odinga, is beaten by Deputy President William Ruto in the Presidential election slated next Tuesday.

Uhuru, who is retiring in the next 3 days is supporting and campaigning for Raila Odinga.

In a social media post on Friday, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said if Ruto beats Raila, Uhuru will take a lot of alcohol on Wednesday and he will then call Raila Odinga and tell him to concede defeat.

“The only thing I’m sure of about despot Uhuru Kenyatta is that he will be too DRUNK on August 10, 2022, to wake up, call conman @RailaOdinga, and plead with him to concede defeat,” Miguna stated.

Miguna is supporting Ruto who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s presidential candidate.

