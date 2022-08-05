Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 5, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the name of a senior government official who ordered the burglary of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji’s home, where high-end electronics were stolen.

Haji and his wife were not in the house when the incident happened Friday morning.

The DPP on Twitter said investigations have been launched.

“The DPP would like to clarify that there was a robbery at his residence, not his office, & investigations are ongoing. The ODPP, as a Prosecuting Authority, doesn’t collect or store evidence of any nature. Members of the public & media are urged not to politicise this incident,” Haji said.

Reacting to the incident, Miguna Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said it is Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, who ordered the burglary after he met with Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho and Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed.

This is what Miguna Miguna wrote.

“Noordin Haji is a policeman wearing a NIS uniform. He only works as a lawyer part-time. It was therefore CRUDE for @FredMatiangi and his thugs to THREATEN Haji by BREAKING into his home and STEALING electronic equipment, a day after POSING with Junet Mohamed and @HassanAliJoho,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.