Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, August 28, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed how 25 individuals tried to intimidate Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, and force him to declare Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga as the President-elect.
In an affidavit, Chebukati revealed how senior government officials and state functionaries visited his offices, warning him not to declare Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto as President-elect, despite winning the election and attaining the 50% +1 threshold.
Reacting to Chebukati’s affidavit, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, revealed the names of the individuals who wanted to subvert the will of the people.
He named 25 individuals led by outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.
Here is the list of individuals Miguna mentioned who tried to subvert the will of the people.
Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta
Raila Amolo Odinga
Joseph Kinyua
Fred Okengo Matiang’i
Karanja Kibicho
Joe Mucheru
Kennedy Kihara
Kennedy Ogeto
James Orengo
David Murathe
Gladys Wanga
Esther Passaris
Ledama Olekina
Raphael Tuju
Juliana Cherera
Justus Nyang’aya
Charity Ngilu
Amos Wako
George Kinoti
Robert Kariuki Kibochi
Philip Wachira Kameru
Francis Omondi Ogolla
Kinuthia Mbugua
Junet Mohamed
Ali Hassan Joho
Francis Atwoli
S.K. Macharia
Mutuma Mathiu
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>