Sunday, August 28, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed how 25 individuals tried to intimidate Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, and force him to declare Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga as the President-elect.

In an affidavit, Chebukati revealed how senior government officials and state functionaries visited his offices, warning him not to declare Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto as President-elect, despite winning the election and attaining the 50% +1 threshold.

Reacting to Chebukati’s affidavit, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, revealed the names of the individuals who wanted to subvert the will of the people.

He named 25 individuals led by outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

Here is the list of individuals Miguna mentioned who tried to subvert the will of the people.

Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta

Raila Amolo Odinga

Joseph Kinyua

Fred Okengo Matiang’i

Karanja Kibicho

Joe Mucheru

Kennedy Kihara

Kennedy Ogeto

James Orengo

David Murathe

Gladys Wanga

Esther Passaris

Ledama Olekina

Raphael Tuju

Juliana Cherera

Justus Nyang’aya

Charity Ngilu

Amos Wako

George Kinoti

Robert Kariuki Kibochi

Philip Wachira Kameru

Francis Omondi Ogolla

Kinuthia Mbugua

Junet Mohamed

Ali Hassan Joho

Francis Atwoli

S.K. Macharia

Mutuma Mathiu

The Kenyan DAILY POST