Friday, 12 August 2022 – Firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna has proudly flaunted his top-of-the-range Tesla S.

The straight-shooting lawyer took to his Facebook page where he posted a photo standing next to his high-end vehicle which retails at around Ksh 11 million.

“We at Kmm Lawyers have today gone 100% GREEN. Viva!” he wrote.

Miguna is over the moon as Presidential results continue trickling in.

He has already informed his followers that Raila has been beaten hands down by Ruto.

He is expected back into the country anytime from now.

See photos of his flashy guzzler.

