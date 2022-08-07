Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 7, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza Alliance Presidential candidate William Ruto on Saturday held their final rallies in Nairobi to try to convince Kenyans to support their bids on Tuesday.

Raila and his troops gathered at Kasarani Stadium, where a sea of humanity came to witness his final rally ahead of Tuesday’s election.

On the other hand, Ruto and his lieutenants gathered at Nyayo Stadium, where he begged Kenyans to support his presidential bid on Tuesday.

Raila managed to fill Kasarani Stadium where over 60,000 Kenyans attended while Ruto was unable to fill Nyayo Stadium which has a sitting capacity of 30,000.

Reacting to this, Miguna said Raila managed to fill the stadium because he has invited Tanzania bongo maestro Diamond Platinumz and Congolese musician Mbilia Bel.

Miguna, who is still in exile in Canada said Raila will still be beaten by Ruto despite his huge gathering at Kasarani Stadium.

“Inviting Congolese crooner Mbilia Bel and Tanzanian artiste Diamond to political rallies was intended to attract youth to the events.

“Those who attended are not supporters of conman @RailaOdinga: They went there to dance and watch. Raila will get 38% of total votes cast,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

