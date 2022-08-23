Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position Summary:

The holder of this position will be in charge of the Microcredit unit and will report to the Head of Credit Department in the SACCO. He or she will work with other appointed staff in the microcredit section, other staff in SACCO departments, and stakeholders.

Title: Microcredit Officer

Job Reference No. MCO/TS/08/2022

Location: Mombasa

Type of engagement Permanent and Pensionable

Key Responsibilities

a) Recruit and train selected microfinance groups about available products and services.

b) Disburse loans to identified groups in a time-efficient manner and ensure that loan payments are made promptly as well.

c) Receive potential clients and conduct an initial assessment and assist clients in completing applications for the necessary approvals.

d) Put in place mechanisms for managing Loan portfolio to ensure a healthy loan book at all times.

e) Advise on areas of improvement either on policy or procedural issues.

f) Attend weekly group meetings to monitor groups operations to keep abreast of all the activities.

g) Sell SACCO products to current and potential customers to ensure profitability.

h) Maintain a healthy loan book for the Microfinance clients by ensuring timely mobilization and repayment of facilities.

i) Compile and submit timely and reliable credit reports.

j) Analyze potential loan markets and develop referral networks in order to prospect for loans.

k) Handle customer complaints and take appropriate action to resolve them Necessary Qualifications and Skills:

Miniumum Qualifications:

a) Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: Marketing, Business Administration/

Management, Cooperative Management or Entrepreneurship.

b) Professional Qualifications in Credit Management, Accounting, Marketing, OR related fields will be an added advantage

Skills and Desired Qualities:

a) Must have excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

b) Ability to work without supervision and possess excellent leadership skills.

c) A good knowledge of the micro-finance industry trends and practices.

d) Good analytical and report writing skills.

e) Must be a self-starter and possess excellent presentation skills.

f) Meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Experience:

a) A minimum of three (3) years practical experience as Microcredit Officer in a licensed deposit-taking SACCO or financial institution.

How to Apply

Online applications can be sent to recruitment@kuscco.com and MUST clearly state the Job Title and Reference number as the subject. All applications must be received by 25th August 2022.