Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20, 2022 – Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato have welcomed a baby girl.

The singer made the announcement today, August 19, on Instagram.

He shared a photo of his hand and his wife’s hand cradling their fourth child’s foot.

He wrote: “You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad”

Their daughter’s name is Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé.