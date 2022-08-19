Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 19, 2022 – Newly elected Meru County Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, has said she will work with William Ruto who is Kenya’s president-elect.

Kawira, who was elected as an independent candidate, visited DP Ruto’s residence in Karen, where she vowed to work with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader.

Kawira won the election beating veteran politicians, including outgoing Governor Kiraitu Murungi and outgoing Senator Mithika Linturi.

In a social media post, Ruto congratulated Kawira Mwangaza for deciding to work with Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“Thank you Meru County Governor-elect Kawira Mwangaza for choosing to work with Kenya Kwanza to drive Meru and Kenya forward, Karen, Nairobi County,” Ruto wrote on his Twitter page.

Kawira said she joined Kenya Kwanza to ensure the economic development of Mt Kenya East.

This now means that Kenya Kwanza Alliance will have 26 governors out of 47 governors in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.