Friday, August 19, 2022 – The people of Korhogo, a tribe in Ivory Coast, reportedly play football with the butts on display.

The 6th edition of the Sacred Wood Tournament of Pero Insiders in Korhogo occurred last week and photos from the event have been posted on Facebook.

The photos show several male footballers partially naked with some using a tiny piece of clothing to protect their modesty.

See photos below