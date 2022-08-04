Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – Prince William and Kate Middleton and also Prince Charles and Camilla shared photographs of Meghan Markle to celebrate her 41st birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex turns 41 today, August 4.

Taking to their joint Twitter account, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote:

“Wishing a happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!”

Shortly afterwards, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall shared a similar photo of Meghan Markle and wrote: “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

The photos of Meghan that both couples shared were taken earlier this year at the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.