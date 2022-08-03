Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Meghan Markle’s estranged dad has made his first public appearance since suffering a stroke over two months ago.

Thomas Markle Sr. appeared in a video shown during an interview his son Thomas Markle Jr. gave where he opened up about his 77-year-old dad’s recovery.

The video, aired on GB News, shows Thomas Markle Sr. writing on a whiteboard to communicate after he lost most of his ability to speak following the stroke.

The sign he wrote, shown on Dan Wootton’s show, read: “Hi Dan, Thank you and the British people for the best wishes and good will.”

The severe stroke was caused by a blood clot in the right side of his brain.

After being rushed to hospital, he eventually made a recovery and could speak a few words but now has to battle to regain the power of speech again.