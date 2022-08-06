Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 6, 2022 – The Brooklyn McDonald’s worker who was shot in the neck during a quarrel over cold fries has died, cops announced Friday, August 5.

Matthew Webb, 23, “succumbed to his injuries” after he was shot Monday, August 1, outside the Bedford-Stuyvesant fast-food restaurant where he worked, the NYPD said.

The attack “has been deemed a homicide,” the force said early Friday, adding that “the investigation remains ongoing.”

Webb was working at the Fulton Street eatery on Monday evening when a customer, Lisa Fulmore, complained to workers that her fries were cold and asked to speak to a manager.

This led to a spat and Lisa Fulmore was FaceTiming with her son Michael Morgan during the disagreement.

Morgan then rushed to the restaurant and got into a fight with Webb.

Morgan punched Webb in the face and when he got back up, he pulled out a gun and shot him in the neck.

Webb was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries days later.

Michael Morgan, 20, had already been charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a loaded firearm for blasting Webb in anger at his mom getting served cold fries.

He is expected to face upgraded homicide charges, prosecutors told a court hearing Thursday, August 4, even before Webb’s death was confirmed.

The suspect’s girlfriend, Camellia Dunlap, has also been charged with weapons possession for allegedly handing Morgan the gun.

She was arraigned later on Wednesday, August 3, and held on $50,000 cash bail, after prosecutors said she admitted to possessing the gun.

Morgan was also charged with an earlier murder after allegedly confessing during questioning about the McDonald’s shooting.

He allegedly killed Kevin Holloman in October 2021.