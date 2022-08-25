Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Paul Okoye has suggested that men should stop dating broke women.

The singer said this while reacting to a video where a woman revealed that she is dating a rich man and she got a tattoo of his name on her tummy.

“Normally, I will never date a broke guy,” she said in the video.

Paul shared the video on his Instagram Stories and wrote: “Maybe guys should stop dating broke girls too.”