Thursday, 04 August 2022 – A PSV driver plying the Kakamega-Webuye route was captured on camera drunk while ferrying passengers.

In the video shared online, the driver is seen attempting to attack one of the passengers who was recording him.

The passengers were forced to alight in the middle of the journey to save their lives.

The video comes at a time when accidents involving PSV vehicles are on the rise.

Hardly a week passes before a fatal accident involving a PSV vehicle is reported.

Watch the video of the intoxicated driver.

