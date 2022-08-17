Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Family Media is looking for people interested in doing internship in our production team.

Qualifications

Have at least a Diploma in Mass Communication or related qualifications

Have a positive attitude and be willing to learn

Must be a person of integrity, self-driven and passionate

Must have good and proven track record

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should email a cover letter and a copy of their CV to hr@familymedia.tv by 19th August 2022 with the job title as the email subject.

Kindly note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.