Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Family Media is looking for people interested in doing internship in our production team.
Qualifications
- Have at least a Diploma in Mass Communication or related qualifications
- Have a positive attitude and be willing to learn
- Must be a person of integrity, self-driven and passionate
- Must have good and proven track record
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates should email a cover letter and a copy of their CV to hr@familymedia.tv by 19th August 2022 with the job title as the email subject.
Kindly note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>