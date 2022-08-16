Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Internships
The Authority operates a One-Year Internship Program for fresh University graduates. The objective of the program is to expose graduates joining the labour market to a real work environment to enhance their skillsets and employability.
Please Note:
- Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted;
- The Authority does not guarantee employment after completion of the Internship Program;
- Incomplete applications will not be considered; and
- Diversity balance considerations will be applied in the selection
Academic Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or any equivalent qualification from a recognized institution
General requirements:
- Beneficiaries of the Authority’s Young Professionals Program and Internship are not eligible; and
- Must be below 35 years of age
How to Apply
Interested persons who meet the above requirements are advised to submit their applications to the;
Director-General Competition Authority of Kenya
P O Box 36265 – 00200
NAIROBI
Through;
Email: recruitment@cak.go.ke
A complete application shall include:
- Application letter;
- Detailed CV;
- Copy of National Identification Card;
- Certified copies of Academic and Professional certificates; and
- Names and contacts (telephone and e-mail) of three (3) professional
Applications close on 29th August, 2022 at 1700hrs. The Authority will only consider applications containing all the required attachments.
The Competition Authority of Kenya is “An ALL-Inclusive Employer”
Canvassing of any form will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
