Finance Internship

Internship Objective

The objective of the Central Bank of Kenya Internship Program is to develop and prepare young talent to take up employment opportunities that come up in the Kenyan Banking and Financial Sector. The Internship Program also provides participants with an excellent opportunity to gain work-place experience, expand knowledge, refine career goals and build professional networks, mentors and contacts.

Qualifications

A first degree from a recognized university in any of the following disciplines: Finance, Economics, Statistics, Banking, Accounting, Micro-Finance, Management or Social Sciences, Law, or related discipline or a Master’s degree in a relevant field;

Kenyan between 21 to 29 years of age;

Must have graduated within the last 24 months from the closing date of the advertisement and/or awaiting graduation;

Applicants must provide a recommendation/reference letter from the university attended; and

Should not have undertaken any other Internship Program or been exposed to work-place experience related to their area of study since graduating.

Personal Attributes

Should possess strong interpersonal and communication skills

Must be goal oriented, focused, dynamic, passionate and self-motivated

Must be a team player and have the ability to solve problems

Should possess high levels of integrity and professionalism

Must be computer proficient

How to Apply

Apply for the internship here