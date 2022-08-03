Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Finance Internship
Internship Objective
The objective of the Central Bank of Kenya Internship Program is to develop and prepare young talent to take up employment opportunities that come up in the Kenyan Banking and Financial Sector. The Internship Program also provides participants with an excellent opportunity to gain work-place experience, expand knowledge, refine career goals and build professional networks, mentors and contacts.
Qualifications
- A first degree from a recognized university in any of the following disciplines: Finance, Economics, Statistics, Banking, Accounting, Micro-Finance, Management or Social Sciences, Law, or related discipline or a Master’s degree in a relevant field;
- Kenyan between 21 to 29 years of age;
- Must have graduated within the last 24 months from the closing date of the advertisement and/or awaiting graduation;
- Applicants must provide a recommendation/reference letter from the university attended; and
- Should not have undertaken any other Internship Program or been exposed to work-place experience related to their area of study since graduating.
Personal Attributes
- Should possess strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Must be goal oriented, focused, dynamic, passionate and self-motivated
- Must be a team player and have the ability to solve problems
- Should possess high levels of integrity and professionalism
- Must be computer proficient
How to Apply
