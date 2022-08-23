Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Governance Industrial Attachment

Act of Parliament Cap 261 of the laws of Kenya as amended by Act No.5 of 2019. Founded in 1927, KMTC is the oldest and largest middle-level Medical Training, Research, and Consultancy institution in Kenya and within the East Africa region, offering 76 Health related courses. With 71 Campuses strategically located in 45 of the 47 Counties in the Country, the College contributes to 85 percent of the local mid-level workforce for the Health sector.

In line with the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan labour market, KMTC is committed to providing opportunities to the youth to acquire workplace experience in order to enhance their employment and/or professional development. Suitably qualified candidates from Universities and Colleges are encouraged to apply for a three (3) months Industrial Attachment in various areas such as;- Finance& Accounts, Human Resource Management, Procurement/Supply Chain management, Legal, ICT, Governance, Maintenance of Facilities (QS, Electrical, etc), Library /Information Science, Administrative Services, Catering and lecturing etc.

Successful applicants will be posted to KMTC Head Quarters or any of our Campuses across the country:

Basic Requirements

Application Letter;

Be a Kenyan Citizen;

Should be a continuing student from a recognized Institution;

Recommendation letter from the learning Institution and a copy of valid student ID;

Copies of academic transcripts;

Copy of National Identification card;

Personal accident insurance to cover for personal risks lasting for at least three (3) months;

Medical insurance cover by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) or any other reputable medical insurance firm.

How to Apply

Applications are open throughout the year. Applicants should indicate preferred Campus of placement and address their requests to: –

THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

KENYA MEDICAL TRAINING COLLEGE

P.O BOX 30195- 00100

NAIROBI