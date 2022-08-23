Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Authority operates a One-Year Internship Program for fresh University graduates. The objective of the program is to expose graduates joining the labour market to a real work environment to enhance their skillsets and employability.

Please Note:

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted;

The Authority does not guarantee employment after completion of the Internship Program;

Incomplete applications will not be considered; and

Diversity balance considerations will be applied in the selection

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized institution

General requirements:

Beneficiaries of the Authority’s Young Professionals Program and Internship are not eligible; and

Must be below 35 years of age

How to Apply

Interested persons who meet the above requirements are advised to submit their applications to the;

Director-General Competition Authority of Kenya

P O Box 36265 – 00200

NAIROBI

Through;

Email: recruitment@cak.go.ke

A complete application shall include:

Application letter;

Copy of National Identification Card;

Certified copies of Academic and Professional certificates; and

Names and contacts (telephone and e-mail) of three (3) professional

Applications close on 29th August, 2022 at 1700hrs. The Authority will only consider applications containing all the required attachments.

The Competition Authority of Kenya is “An ALL-Inclusive Employer”

Canvassing of any form will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.