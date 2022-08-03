Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 August 2022 – Concerned passengers raised the alarm after they were forced to board a faulty bus which belongs to Mash Poa Company after it developed a mechanical problem in Westlands.

The passengers, who were on en route to Uganda, protested but the management insisted that they must continue with the journey despite the bus having mechanical problems.

One of the passengers shared a video of the bus being repaired at a petrol station in Westlands and urged NTSA to act to prevent an accident like the one that occurred at Nithi Bridge, barely two weeks ago.

Below is a post on social media exposing the rogue bus company for putting the lives of passengers at risk.

