Sunday, August 14, 2022 – Azimio la Umoja running mate, Martha Karua, has urged Raila Odinga’s supporters to hang in there as IEBC continues to tally the votes.

Speaking at KICC yesterday, Karua said they have tallied the results and already know who the winner is.

“And by the way, we have tallied the results but we can’t announce it.”

“We know where we are and if we had the power, we would have called it ourselves but we will wait,” she said.

Karua also asked Kenyans not to lose hope but rather to hang in there.

“Please be upbeat and know that Kenyans gave us the opportunity and we are waiting for the last approve,” she said during the meeting.

She further asked the leaders to jealously guard what is happening at the Bomas of Kenya, saying victory is theirs.

She asked the leaders who can make it to Bomas of Kenya to oversee and ensure the votes are verified well and not corrupted.

“We must jealously guard what is happening at the Bomas. We need to support that price to ensure that it is not infiltrated and not interfered with,” Karua added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.