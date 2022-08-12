Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 12, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance running mate, Martha Karua, has been left with an egg on her face after congratulating a losing candidate in the Kirinyaga county gubernatorial elections.

Karua, who is Raila Odinga‘s deputy, congratulated independent candidate Purity Ngirici who lost to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Anne Waiguru.

“Congrats @WanguiNgirici your win is of great significance #kenyaelections2022,” Karua stated.

Waiguru won the seat with 113,088 votes against Ngirici’s 109,433 votes.

Ngirici claimed Waiguru’s votes were inflated by 6,000 votes in the Mwea constituency,

Waiguru had earlier maintained that she had beaten the outgoing woman rep with over 15,000 in the constituency.

Security was beefed up as tension remained high for the better part of the day as supporters allied to Ngirici disrupted public transport along the Kutus-Kerugoya road.

At one point, the supporters descended on a county government vehicle which they alleged transported election materials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.