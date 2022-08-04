Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance running mate, Martha Wangari Karua, has blasted Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, for shedding crocodile tears during a prayer breakfast meeting held at his Karen home on Tuesday.

During the prayer meeting, Ruto was captured on camera crying like a baby as the pastor shouted prayers amid praise songs in the background.

Speaking on Wednesday in Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega County, Karua said people should stop pretending to be Christians, stating that Christianity is not about shedding tears.

“Christianity is not about shedding tears. Christianity is about character. You should know that Jesus Christ has no deputy on Earth. Stop pretending to be Jesus Christ’s deputy.”

Karua further said that not all who call on Jesus will enter the Kingdom of God.

“Let me explain to you in the Bible, Jesus said it is not everyone who calls Jesus, Jesus will get into the kingdom of heaven,” she stated.

