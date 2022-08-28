Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 28 August 2022 – Former socialite turned businesswoman Risper Faith has sparked reactions after she took to social media to curse marriage.

The mother of one said that marriage is a scam, leaving fans wondering whether her marriage is on the rocks or she was just chasing clout.

After the post, some of her fans noticed that she was no longer creating content together with her husband.

They have also unfollowed each other.

She also posted another cryptic message on relationships, hinting that she might be nursing a heartbreak.

Brayo and Risper got married four years ago in a lavish wedding attended by friends and family.

They met through social media after Brayo slid into her DM.

They are blessed with one child.

Check out her posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.