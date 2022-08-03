Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – A suspected thief got more than he bargained for after he allegedly attempted to steal from market women at a market in Accra.

A video shared online showed the market women parading and beating the man with whatever they could lay their hands on.

At first, he wasn’t opposing the beatings but when the beatings became more severe, he eventually discovered a means to escape.

Watch the video below

Somebody too go steal for Accra market🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mUUaPNUvcD — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) August 1, 2022