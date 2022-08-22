Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Manchester United new signing, Casemiro broke down in tears as he bid farewell to Real Madrid after nine years at the club during a farewell press conference on Monday morning, August 22.

Casemiro first moved to the Bernabeu in 2013, becoming a regular in the side following an impressive season on loan at Porto, and helped Real win five Champions League titles.

While Carlo Ancelotti was keen to keep the 30-year-old, , the club chose not stand in Casemiro’s way when United made their approach, given his service to the club.

The Brazilian was given a chance to say goodbye at a press conference at Real’s Valdebebas training complex, with president Florentino Perez, manager Ancelotti and many of his team-mates all in attendance.

Casemiro shared an emotional embrace with Ancelotti when he arrived and before he had even started speaking was wiping away tears with a tissue as he watched an incredible montage of his time playing for Real.

As he started to speak, Casemiro broke down in tears, barely able to get his words out, before reaching for another tissue and finally composing himself.

‘Good morning everyone. When me and my wife arrived here no one knew us. It was a new country and here we built our life and our family,’ began Casemiro.

‘I remember when I first received the Real Madrid call, I was so excited. When I left Brazil I knew I would have played at Castilla, I was very excited because I knew I would have learnt the values of this club.

‘I won a lot of titles but the biggest title is when I came here to train every day. I want to thank everyone, my mother, my wife, this club, all the players and team-mates.

‘Luka Modric and Toni Kroos… I can’t forget them! We won a lot together. I’m sure one day I’ll come back. I want to give back all the love Real Madrid gave me.

‘I am excited to develop at a big club like Manchester United. President, thank you a lot. This club will have a great future with you. Hala Madrid!’

The Brazil international will now fly to Manchester to complete his £59.5million switch to the Red Devils and is expected to be paraded in front of the Old Trafford fans before kick-off in Monday night’s massive clash with Liverpool.

Watch videos below

Casemiro sale a hablar y apenas puede debido a la emoción…



📺 La despedida de Casemiro, EN DIRECTO: https://t.co/pHdDt5j1BC pic.twitter.com/pKvN5xS6Qg — MARCA (@marca) August 22, 2022

"Cuando llegué no conocía a nadie… He aprendido los valores de este club"



📺 La despedida de Casemiro, EN DIRECTO: https://t.co/pHdDt5j1BC pic.twitter.com/b0hSPxwgwj — MARCA (@marca) August 22, 2022