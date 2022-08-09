Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Juventus regarding the purchase of France midfielder Adrien Rabiot for an initial £15m.

According to Sky Sports, talks are at an early stage regarding the player’s personal terms, and while Juventus are happy to sell the 27-year-old a green light will be required from his agent and mother, Veronique, before a deal can proceed.

Rabiot – who joined Juventus as a free agent in the summer of 2019, is in the final year of his contract and has fallen out of favour at the Italian giants.

Juventus are said to be satisfied with letting Rabiot leave the club this summer before his contract ends in 2023.

Rabiot has previously played for Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse and has 29 international caps. He has won five Ligue 1 and one Serie A title but has a record of uneven discipline, including being fined for lateness.

United have continued to work on all midfield options as a transfer for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong has been a complicated one to do, but they have not given up on a deal for de Jong, and there is still a belief there is a deal to be done.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reiterated that there have been offers but has indicated that de Jong wants to stay, and that the club want him to stay. However, economic issues have not gone away and the matter of de Jong’s deferred wages remains unresolved.

Meanwhile, United are also expected to go back in with an improved offer for Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic.