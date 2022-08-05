Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, August 5, 2022 – Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher has urged Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag to speak to the club’s board to release Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer.
The Portuguese wantaway star has been publicly seeking a departure, eager to join another club in the Champions League.
Carragher believes Ten Hag would send a powerful message to his Red Devils camp that no player is more important than the Manchester United manager, if Ronaldo leaves.
Writing for the Telegraph, the ex-Liverpool star described Ronaldo’s actions as ‘damaging and undermining’, replacing the positivity often brought in by a fresh managerial appointment.
He referenced a line from Sir Alex Ferguson’s autobiography, urging Ten Hag to take note of the advice offered by the Old Trafford legend – ‘The minute a Manchester United player thought he was bigger than the manager, he had to go.’
The ex-England international wrote: ‘[Ten Hag] has been handed an extremely difficult and unwanted welcoming gift upon arriving from Ajax.
‘Ronaldo’s presence is a legacy of United’s miscalculation bringing him back 12 months ago.
‘I made my reservations known at the time. Everything since has confirmed the mistake.’
