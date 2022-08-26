Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – Manchester United new signing, Casemiro has declared the club is the biggest in England while saying he is ready to play.

In an interview with the Red Devils, the Brazilian midfielder revealed he is raring to go at United and revealed he spoke to national team-mate Fred before signing for the Premier League giants.

The 30-year-old was presented in front of the Old Trafford ahead of Monday night’s shock 2-1 victory against arch-rivals Liverpool after joining in a £70m deal from Real Madrid.

The five-time Champions League winner said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted. I feel like I’m 20 or 18 years of age, I’m raring to go, I’m excited to be amongst my teammates, playing in the stadium and I think that it’s just huge excitement and I’m absolutely delighted.

‘I don’t know whether many people know this but I played in a competition here when I was 15, when I was at São Paulo, and you have that film that runs through your mind that 15 years later you come back here to play for Manchester United and not in your wildest dreams would you imagine yourself playing here.

‘Obviously when I played in that Nike Cup I would have liked to come here and now that I’m here again I’m the happiest man alive and I can’t wait to produce on the pitch and help out my teammates and to help Manchester United to win games and to go on to win trophies.

‘Well, it’s the biggest club in England. It’s the club with the most amount of titles. So, I’m really happy and just can’t wait to get going.’

Having spent nine seasons with Real Madrid, Casemiro expressed his excitement at the prospect of linking up with two of his former team-mates.

At Old Trafford the Brazilian will team up with former Madrid stars Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 30-year-old said: ‘He’s a great player and that’s why he plays for Manchester United and for the Brazilian national team, which is difficult to get into. So, I have a special relationship with him and of course he’s a great player.

‘I think he’s a player that has good movement. He’s very mobile, passes the ball well, he has a good shot on him, he can play with both feet, left or right, he can pass the ball well with either foot. He’s a great player.

‘I think he’ll help me a lot at the club and without doubt it’s important for me to have another Brazilian here, too.

‘He [Raphael Varane] tells me he’s happy. His family is very happy here in Manchester and I feel Manchester United have a great centre-back in him and, as we know, Cristiano is up there as one of the best players in the history of football and I think he’ll keep achieving things.’

‘From the very first moment the Manchester United directors have been great with me and that’s what I needed,’ Casemiro said.

‘They showed me a lot of affection and I want to show, as soon as possible, in training in games… Because of this affection they’ve shown towards me, by signing me… that’s why I want to get going now. I can’t wait to start.’