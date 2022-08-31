Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 31, 2022 – An American man has expressed how heartbroken he was after discovering that his 6-year-old daughter is not his.

The man who shared a photo of the DNA result, revealed that he went into debt and dropped out of school to become a full time dad.

Daniel Robinson disclosed that he has been a single father for four years and just discovered that he’s been lied to and manipulated for six years. He added that his baby mama and half of her friends knew.

He wrote; Tired. I’ve kept my peace as long as possible but I feel like it’s time to tell my story. I’ve loved this little girl while she was still a fetus inside of her mother. I dropped out of school to be a full time father. I worked whatever hours possible. I even became a SINGLE FATHER for 4 years! I’ve went into debt, I gave my absolute all, even scrapped change for wipes. Only to find out 6 years later that I had been being lied to and manipulated. She knew and half of her friends did too. I am hurt and angry. No I am NOT okay.