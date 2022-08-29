Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – Manchester United are reportedly preparing a whopping €140m bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen before the end of the summer transfer window.

According to Il Mattino, a reputable Naples-based outlet, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has told the Serie A giants to expect a massive offer for the Nigeria international.

Mendes has been working to secure a move for Ronaldo, who wants to play in the Champions League this season.

Il Mattino claims that Manchester United are even willing to fund a large part of Ronaldo’s wages as part of a deal that would allow them to replace the Portuguese star with Osimhen.

The Serie A side are looking to sell the Nigerian to facilitate Ronaldo’s arrival from Old Trafford, with a deal that could be worth up to €140m expected to be discussed between the two clubs in the coming days.

Napoli are reportedly keen to bring Ronaldo back to Serie A, as the veteran forward looks to leave Old Trafford to secure Champions League football.

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti had earlier revealed that there is “nothing concrete” at the moment between Napoli, Manchester United, and Cristiano Ronaldo, but explained it “wouldn’t be a swap with Victor Osimhen” if it did happen.

Speaking at a press conference, Spalletti said, “If you’re asking me if I’d like to work with Ronaldo, I tell you no coach would say no to that. However, if we go into those areas, the journalists like to fill in for themselves, then as Osimhen’s agent said, there are no negotiations.

“De Laurentiis, he told me that he received no offer, so let’s remain as realistic as possible here and take into consideration only things that could happen.

“There are only a few days left in the transfer window, it seems unlikely that could go through. There is nothing concrete at the moment.

“It wouldn’t be a swap, it would be two different signings, in that case. One of the two can turn a game by himself. But in any case, at the moment we should not consider things that won’t help us pick up three points in Florence.”