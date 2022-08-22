Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Man. United’s new signing, Casemiro has said he wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at the club ahead of his move to Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old midfielder will join United for £70 million from Real Madrid and is expected to be unveiled ahead of their clash with Liverpool tonight.

Casemiro played alongside Ronaldo during their time in Madrid and he’s hopeful the ‘incredible’ forward who he won a number of trophies, including four Champions League titles with, remains at the club amid an uncertain future.

He said: ‘I hope Cristiano stays, I want to play with him again, he’s incredible.

‘I can’t wait to play with Cristiano Ronaldo again.’

Earlier in the summer, Ronaldo told the club he wanted to leave and missed most of pre-season, to force a move to a team in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Casemiro hit back at those claiming he’s moving to Old Trafford for financial gain, insisting if that was the case, he would’ve left Real many years ago.

‘Leaving for money? People who say this clearly don’t know me. They’re wrong. If it was for money I would have left 4 years ago,’ he said.

Casemiro is expected to be one of the highest earners at the club alongside David De Gea, with a reported £375,000- per-week contract.