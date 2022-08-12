Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 12 August 2022 – Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag has confirmed Marcus Rashford will remain with at the club this season amid interest from Paris Saint Germain to sign the forward.

This comes after the French giants met with representatives of the United academy graduate as they look to bolster their options this summer.

Speaking ahead of United’s trip to Brentford on Saturday, manager Ten Hag spoke of how important Rashford was to his plans moving forward and said that he did not want to lose the player.

‘He’s really important, you have seen from the first day I’m here, I’m really happy with him,’ he said.

‘I don’t want to lose him he’s definitely in our plans at Manchester United.’

PSG boss Christophe Galtier recently confirmed to the press that the club were looking to sign a new striker this summer, adding further uncertainty to Rashford’s future at his boyhood club.

Rashford has less than 12 months left on his existing deal at United with option to extend his contract by a further year meaning the Premier League club might not sell him.