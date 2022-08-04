Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – The trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, who is being accused of attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend, will go ahead on Monday, August 8.

Arrangements for the case were finalised today in the wake of Manchester Crown Court closing this week due to testing for the potentially dangerous material.

Judge Hilary Manley ruled the 10-day trial will start next week at the city’s other crown court, Manchester Minshull Street, before it transfers to Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday for the remainder of the proceedings.

Giggs, 48, is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.

He is also charged with assaulting Ms. Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Last week HM Courts and Tribunals Service said Manchester Crown Court would be temporarily closed due to a ‘building issue’.

A number of cases were later switched from the Crown Square building to Minshull Street and also Bolton Crown Court.

In a brief hearing at Minshull Street today, Judge Manley said jurors would be sworn in on Monday, with the prosecution opening to follow.

Barristers in the case appeared remotely to deal with the preparatory matters, while Giggs was not required to attend.

The former Manchester United and Wales International Footballer was due to face trial in January, but the hearing was put back due to the ongoing backlog of court cases exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, he stood down as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.

During Giggs’ time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford City.