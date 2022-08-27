Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 27, 2022 – A man has reportedly stabbed himself in the throat after being confronted by paedophile hunters in Liverpool.

A video of the distressing incident appeared on Facebook Live, showing the moment he reached into his car and pulled out a knife before slitting his throat. It has since been removed.

Emergency services quickly descended on a car park on St Chad’s Drive where the incident took place and the injured man was taken to hospital, where he in a stable condition.

Police have cordoned off an area of the short stay car park near Kirkby Police Station.

According to the Liverpool Echo, a DJ unrelated to the incident arrived at his shift working at a pub and said police had been everywhere by the time he arrived for his shift at 5pm.

“He said a sheet was put up and the man was loaded into an ambulance.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “We can confirm that officers were on St Chad’s Drive following an incident this evening in Liverpool (Friday, August 26).

“At around 5pm officers attended an incident near Kirkby Police Station where a man was detained.

“The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his throat following the incident where he remains in a stable condition.

“A 55-year-old man from Kirkby was later arrested on suspicion of grooming a child under 14 and possession of a bladed article.

“An investigation is underway and a scene in place in the area whilst officers continue witness enquiries and examine CCTV footage.”