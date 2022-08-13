Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 13 August 2022 – A man has excited Netizens after sharing conversations between him and his wife when he was wooing her.

He started seducing her in 2017 after being friends for 6 months.

He had a clear plan on what he wanted and at some point, he was forced to simp.

Sharing the messages on Twitter, he wrote, “Missing my wife because I travelled for work, so I decided to go through our chat history from when I was toasting her in 2017 after being friends for 6 months and I couldn’t stop smiling. I knew what I wanted and spelt it out in clear terms. Glad I was very clear”.

