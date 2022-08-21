Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20, 2022 – A man has shared an audacious email a young employee sent to his boss.

The employee reached out to the employer to explain that he can’t come to work because he needs to prioritise his mental health.

What was surprising about the mail was the tone of the message.

The employee explained that he will spend the time off binge watching a TV series and asked that any urgent matter should wait until he resumes the following week.

See the message below.