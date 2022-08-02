Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – A German man has highlighted how racism is deeply embedded racism in Europe by narrating his African friend’s experience.

He revealed that his friend had the police called on him by a white woman when she saw him removing a fallen tree from the street so that people could pass.

The man’s son, who is just 5 years old, has also been called “unruly” by his school’s principal for standing up for himself.

He added that his friend has been on the verge of tears many times at work because of racism.

“Sometimes the racism is so bad that I know I have to pack my bags and go back to Nigeria. I’ll forever be a black man in a white country that doesn’t want me,” the man was quoted as saying.

Read the thread below.