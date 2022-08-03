Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – A heartwarming video of a South African man shedding tears of joy after his children surprised him with a 60th birthday celebration has gone viral.

The man couldn’t hide his joy as trumpeters hired to play some melodious tunes arrived on his premises and began to play.

He wept and danced in excitement with his family members.

Watch the video below