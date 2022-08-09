Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – A Twitter user has taken to the microblogging platform to give women reasons not to leave their cheating husbands.

In a lengthy thread, he explained that a woman who leaves a cheating husband has fewer options of men to choose from but the cheating husband can get remarried to a virgin.

He added that the wife who left is likely to end up with another cheating man.

This is the same Twitter user who went viral weeks ago when he told men that any girlfriend who is still sleeping by 8am should not be considered for marriage.

Months ago, he also said men should never forgive or take back a cheating wife.