Monday, August 29, 2022 – A Kenyan man has impressed Netizens after treating his wife to a lavish vacation in Mauritius to thank her for sticking with him when he was broke.

He shared a throwback photo with his wife in Uhuru Park enjoying a simple boat ride.

Back then, he was struggling to make ends meet but she chose to support his dreams and ambitions.

He went ahead and posted the latest photo of them having fun in Mauritius.

“Uhuru Park vs Mauritius: Everyone has inside of him a piece of good news. The good news is that you don’t know how great you can be! How much you can love! What you can accomplish! And what your potential is! Make a choice! Draw your own box,’’ he wrote.

