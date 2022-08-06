Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 6, 2022 – A man has died from horrific burns he sustained after falling into a giant pot of porridge in India.

A graphic video shared online shows the moment the man appeared to stagger and fall into the pot of boiling porridge.

The man, named Muthuswamy, had reportedly been in charge of overseeing the preparation of porridge for an upcoming festival in Tamil Nadu.

The cause of the man’s sudden unsteadiness is not yet known, however, his wife said he suffered from epilepsy, which may have triggered the fall.

Police have since launched an investigation into the tragedy.

Watch the video below.