Thursday, 04 August 2022 – A video circulating on social media captures a young man who collapsed after losing borrowed money at a betting shop.

The Nigerian man reportedly borrowed 200,000 Naira(Ksh 57,338) from a friend and proceeded to the betting shop where he staked a ‘goal-goal’ bet.

Unfortunately, luck was not on his side.

He collapsed outside the shop immediately after losing the money.

He could be seen lying on the ground while donning his blue outfit.

Watch the video.

