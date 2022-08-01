Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 1 August 2022 – Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has stated that only Liverpool will be his side’s closest challenger for the Premier League title again this season.

This comes after City lost 3-1 to Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Community Shield on Saturday, July 30.

Last season, Manchester City pipped Liverpool to the premier league on the final day of the season after a lengthy season, pushing away Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal as the season reached its climax. Now, Guardiola believes Liverpool will still remain the team to beat.

“It’s happened in the past years and especially because of the games that both sides provoke,”Guardiola was quoted by Manchester Evening News.

“Both make actions in the counter attacks and I’m pretty sure it will continue (Battle between Liverpool and City). There are many, many teams in the Premier League that can reach this level, the consistency we’ve had in the previous seasons.

“There is no reason not to be confident. No reason. What these guys have done, not just in the Premier League but the cups and Europe.

“I don’t know what will happen this season but I’m sure I know these guys. I have no doubts for one second. We lost a final we would’ve preferred to win but respect to the opponent and we know the standards and reach these, maintaining them as always.”