Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – A 21-year-old man has been charged with murdering Tyson Fury’s cousin, Rico Burton, in Altrincham over the weekend.

Liam O’Prey has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, August 24.

He was arrested following the death of Rico, 31, outside a bar in the Goose Green area in the early hours of Sunday morning, August 21.

Tyson Fury’s cousin was acting as a peacemaker when he was stabbed to death just hours after watching Anthony Joshua’s bout with Oleksandr Usuk.

O’Prey also stands accused of assaulting a 17-year-old boy who was critically injured and received life-saving treatment from members of the public at the scene.

The teen is now in hospital, where he remains stable with some significant life-changing injuries.

A 20-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

Greater Manchester Police Superintendent Ben Ewart previously called the incident a “senseless attack”, adding: “Can I take this opportunity first to pass on my sincere condolences to Rico’s family and friends, and also praise the members of the public who stepped in and provided first aid.”

He continued: “Everything suggests, at this stage, he was out enjoying an evening with friends and this has taken place spontaneously and unplanned.

“So it’s a very, very tragic ending to what should have been a good night out with friends.”