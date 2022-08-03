Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – A man is trending on Twitter after he revealed it took 13 years before his wife accepted to be with him.

He made this known while reacting to a tweet advising men to move on immediately a woman rejects them.

He wrote:

“I chased my wife for 13 years before getting married to her though.”

His tweet generated mixed reactions, with many calling him out and others slamming his wife.

He later responded, warning that he will block anyone who speaks ill of his wife and mother of his two kids.

See below.